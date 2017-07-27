The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Social media reacts to Trump’s nomination of Brownback for ambassador

by 4 Comments

TOPEKA – Members of the Kansas congressional delegation and many others used social media Wednesday evening to react to the news that President Donald Trump plans to nominate Governor Sam Brownback for an ambassadorship. Brownback also tweeted that religious freedom is “the first freedom”

