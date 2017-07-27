The Salina Post

Salina woman arrested for criminal use of a financial card

A 35-year-old Salina caregiver was arrested yesterday for allegedly using an elderly couple’s financial card for personal use.

On July 20, Angel Flener allegedly racked up over $400 on a Discover Card that belonged to a couple in their mid-80s.

Salina Police Sgt. James Feldman said the couple contacted Discover after noticing the unauthorized purchases. An investigation by Salina Police revealed purchases made by Flener at K-Mart, Dillons and Walmart.

Flener was booked into the Saline County Jail yesterday for theft by deception and criminal use of a financial card.

