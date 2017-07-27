Police report series of armed robberies over 8-hours in Topeka

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a series of armed robberies.
Just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a business at 4220 SW 21 Street in Topeka, according to a media release.
The victim told police a black male wearing a plaid shirt over a dark, hooded sweatshirt and red shoes robbed the store. The suspect left in a silver vehicle.
Just after 10p.m. Wednesday police responded to a robbery to a business at 3335 SW Gage in Topeka. The store employee told police a dark-skinned man wearing a dark hoodie, red ski mask and carrying a knife entered the business.
He demanded cash and fled on foot.
Just before 10:30p.m. Wednesday, police responded to SW 18th and SW Clay in Topeka after report of a robbery, according to a media release.
A victim told police an unknown black, male suspect wearing a hoodie and carrying a handgun approached him and demanded items from him. The suspect fled the area on foot. Police used a K9 team to search the area but did not locate the suspect.
Police reported no injuries during these robberies and the suspects remain at large.
Comments
grim reaper says
Common theme, black male, dark skinned, black male