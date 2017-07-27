Nora May Eshleman, 90, of Salina, passed away July 25, 2017. She was born May 9, 1927, on a farm near Cleburne, to Wiggo and Grace (Eversmeier) Andersen.

She graduated from Olsburg High School in 1945. The next day, she started working at the Mariadahl Children’s Home, close to Cleburne. She worked there for three years. She married Marshall Eshleman, April 11, 1948. They moved to Salina where she was a homemaker, an Avon Representative for 37 years, a member of the University United Methodist Church, and belonged to the Shalom Group.

She is survived by: sons, Ed (Vicki) of Independence, Mo., Steve (Carla), and John, both of Salina; brother, Frank Andersen (Evelyn) of Ozawkie; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by: her husband; parents; step-mother, Frances; sisters, Anna Olson, and Dorothy Andersen; and brothers, Glen and Lawrence Andersen.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 29, at University United Methodist Church, Salina, with burial to follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to the Church, in care of Ryan Mortuary, Salina.