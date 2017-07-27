Melissa Temple, 54, of Salina, passed away July 27, 2017 at home. She was born in Seoul, Korea, April 1, 1963. Melissa was adopted by Sgt. and Mrs. Eldon Temple, November of 1964, traveling to New Orleans for a few weeks and then on to Fort Leonard Wood, Mo.

Melissa started school in Dixon, Mo., moving to Salina during the winter of 1970. She continued school in Salina, graduating from Salina South High School. Melissa spent most of her life as a client of OCCK and later the Choices Network where she learned life skills. Melissa received tremendous support from Kenna Boyce, Tina McMullen and their staff during her fight with cancer.

She is survived by: her father, Eldon; sister, June Cooper (Cecil); niece, Brenda Cooper; nephew, Cedric Cooper; and close family friends, Chris and Megan Lewis and Family, and Linda Norton.

Melissa was preceded in death by her mother, Maxine.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday, July 31, at Ryan Mortuary, Salina, with family receiving friends 4-6 p.m.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 1, at Grand Avenue United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery.

Memorials to Grand Avenue United Methodist Church or the Choices Network.