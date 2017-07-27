Mastic surface project schedule

On Friday, July 28, Hall Brothers, Inc. of Marysville, Kansas will add a mastic surface treatment to the following residential streets in the City of Salina, weather permitting:

-Christy Lane

-Colton Court

-Eileen Lane

-Jack Circle

-Melanie Lane from Eileen to Rittgers

-Sky Court

The work was originally scheduled for Wednesday, July 26 but rains throughout the day required the rescheduling of the work.

This preventative thin surface maintenance tool is used to help extend the life of a road by placing a mixture of asphalt emulsion, fine aggregate, polymers and catalysts over an asphalt surface that is minimally distressed but shows signs of weathering. Rejuvenating the surface of an asphalt pavement earlier and at less cost with a very thin treatment may keep surface weathering and cracks from forming prematurely. Lower volume streets treated with mastic surface treatment should see similar life-span results as other surface treatments.

The streets will be closed to traffic from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. but may be opened earlier if the work is completed. Residents will be notified to remove their cars from the streets prior to the construction.