Joseph Robert Perry, 90, Minneapolis, passed away Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at the Salina Regional Health Center. Joe was born July 23, 1927 in Minneapolis to John H. and Josephine (Gollon) Perry.

Joe Bob as he was known to many was a 1945 graduate of Minneapolis High School. He served in the United States Navy from 1945-1946. Joe and Marilyn Hixson were united in marriage on June 4, 1949. Together, they raised their six children in Minneapolis. Joe and Marilyn owned and operated Perry Liquor for 38 years; closing in 1987. Joe was a familiar face at the Minneapolis Post Office for many years and he retired in 1990. He and Marilyn also worked at Shields and Wilson Family Funeral Homes for several years.

He was a faithful member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church where he and Marilyn purchased the stained glass window above the organ. Joe was also a member of the Knights of Columbus; American Legion; and the Rock City Board. He was a former member of the Minneapolis Fire Department, school board, Country Club, and Junior Chamber of Commerce.

If Joe was asked what his biggest accomplishment was, he would always say it was his six children. He was very proud of them and loved them dearly.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Preston (Pete) Perry; and sister, Treva Miller.

Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Marilyn; sons, Michael and wife Cindy, Thomas and wife Suzanne, David and wife Danielle; daughters, JoAnn Tacha and husband Myron, Susan Nunn and husband Martin, and Patricia Boling and husband Randy; 19 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and sister, Dorothy Seitz.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, July 29 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery, Minneapolis. Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Friday at Wilson Family Funeral Home, Minneapolis, where a rosary and prayer vigil will be at 7:00 P.M. Memorials may be made to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church or Rock City.