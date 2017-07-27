Italy games available on the Jayhawk IMG Radio Network

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s basketball fans will have the option to listen to the upcoming KU Italy tour games via select stations across the Jayhawk IMG Radio Network or anywhere worldwide on the Tune In app.

KU will play four games while touring Italy July 31-Aug. 8. The first two contests are in Rome, Aug. 2 and 3; the final two are in Milan, Aug. 5 and 6. The matchups in Rome will tip at 6:30 p.m. local, 11:30 a.m. Central time; the two games in Milan will start at 7 p.m. local, noon Central. KU’s Brian Hanni and Greg Gurley will be calling the action with pregame broadcasts beginning 20 minutes prior to the start of each contest.

In Rome, the Jayhawks will play Stella Azzurra, a team consisting of 18 and 19 year olds from Rome clubs, on Aug. 2 at Honey Sports City (HSC). The following day, KU will face the Players Group, which consists of a team being organized by Vittorio Gallinari, father of NBA player Danilo Gallinari. The venue for the Aug. 3 game will also be at HSC.

On Aug. 5 in Milan, the Jayhawks face the Players Group for the second time at PalaSport Enrico Somaschini (PalaPorada) and Italy All Star A2 the following day in the same location. The Italy All Star A2 squad will consist of players from the Lega Basket Serie (LBA) professional men’s basketball league from the A2 level.