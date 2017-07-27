Elsie W. Foran, 94, formerly of Ellsworth, passed away Wednesday, July 26, 2017 in Hutchinson. She was born February 19, 1923 in Ellsworth to William and Bessie (Homolka) Bartunek.

Elsie married Owen Matthew Foran on August 1, 1945 in Plainville, KS. He preceded her in death in 2009. She and Owen were longtime residents of Beaver, OK where Elsie was the office manager at Beaver County Memorial Hospital. In 1985, they moved to Ellsworth where she remained until 2014 when she moved to Hutchinson. She was a member of the St. Bernard’s Catholic Church of Ellsworth and the Catholic Church Women.

Elsie is survived by her daughters, Nancy Foran of Hutchinson and Sharon Woodson (Bob) of Beaver, OK; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Owen; sons, Larry and Richard; sisters, Sylvia Kratky and Elizabeth Walter; and brother, William Bartunek.

Visitation: 6-7 p.m., Sunday, July 30, 2017 at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth, with a vigil and rosary service at 7:00 p.m.

Funeral mass: 10:00 a.m., Monday, July 31, 2017 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, Ellsworth, with burial following in the Ellsworth Memorial Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, Ellsworth County Senior Center, or Good Shepherd Hospice, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439