DeAnna “De” Kay Sullivan, 63, of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, surrounded by family at her home in McPherson. She was a secretary at Canton-Galva Grade School and a para at Canton-Galva High School. She also worked in Corporate Health at McPherson Hospital and was an administrative assistant at ASI.

De was born on January 26, 1954, in McPherson, KS, the son of Billy B. and Neva Frances (Duncan) McCormick. She graduated from McPherson High School in 1972 and received an Associate Degree at Salt City Business College. On December 1, 1974, De married Stuart Vogts in McPherson, KS and later married George W. Sullivan, IV on May 5, 2008, in Canton, KS.

She was a member of Journey Mennonite Church, McPherson and former member of Canton Christian Church.

Survivors include: her husband, George Sullivan, IV of the home; son, Scott (Angela) Vogts of Inman, KS; daughter, Sarah Vogts of McPherson, KS; sister, Gloria Thurman of Cleveland, TN; step-father, Don Rounds of McPherson, KS; step-son, George W. Sullivan, V, of New York City; step-brother, Kelly (Linda) Rounds of McPherson, KS; ten grandchildren, Zoie, Ethan, & Brody Vogts, Andric and Whitney McGill, Leah Klein, Keelyn, Kinsley, & Koty Lackey, and Kaiser Vogts; one great-granddaughter, Anabelle Klein.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Billy McCormick and Neva McCormick Rounds.

A visitation will be held 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, August 3, 2017, at Stockham Family Funeral Home with the family receiving friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, August 4, 2017, at Journey Mennonite Church with Rev. Jim Ostlund officiating.

Memorial donations may be given to Journey Mennonite Church in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460.