CALVIN H. FRIESEN, 92, teacher, went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, July 27 at Via Christi Hospital St. Francis in Wichita, KS. His memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 12 at 11 A.M. at the First Mennonite Brethren Church in Wichita, KS.

Calvin was born on November 4, 1924 to Jacob W. and Tina (Harder) Friesen in Inola, Oklahoma. He is preceded in death by a daughter, Sherry Beth (d. 1957) and his wife of 68 years , Betty (Suderman) Friesen (d. 2017). He is survived by sons Larry, Rick and Joel Friesen, their wives Judy, Madelyn and Beverly, 9 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.

Memorials to the MB Foundation or Tabor College (Hillsboro, KS) in care of Jost Funeral Home P.O. Box 266 Hillsboro, KS 67063. Online condolences at www.jostfuneralhome.com