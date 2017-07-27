1 hospitalized after Ottawa Co. rear-end crash

OTTAWA COUNTY- One person was injured in an accident just after 4:30p.m. Thursday in Ottawa County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Toyota Corolla driven by Katherine Annette Kitchen, 35, Salina, was northbound on 170 Road at Aspen seven miles southwest of Bennington.

The Corolla rear-ended a 2001 Olds Alero driven by Kayla Morgan Chance, 20, Bennington, that was stopped in the lane due traffic.

Chance was transported to Salina Regional Medical Center. Kitchen was not injured. Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.