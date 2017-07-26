Trump to nominate Brownback as ambassador

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s plans to nominate Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback as ambassador at large for international religious freedom (all times local):

7:30 p.m.

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback’s office isn’t saying when he plans to leave office because President Donald Trump plans to nominate him to serve as ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom. See the job description.

Brownback spokeswoman Melika Willoughby said the two-term Republican governor would hold a news conference on Thursday.

But Kansas Republican Party Chairman Kelly Arnold said Wednesday he would expect Brownback to resign as governor once he’s confirmed by the U.S. Senate. Arnold said that would likely be in the fall.

Brownback’s departure would elevate Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer to governor.

The White House announced Wednesday that Trump’s would nominate Brownback.

___

7:15 p.m.

Brownback is a former U.S. senator and representative. The White House says he worked on the issue of religious freedom while in Washington.

Officials in Kansas expect Brownback to step down when he’s confirmed, but his office would not immediately discuss future plans Wednesday evening.