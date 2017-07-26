The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Small fire damages tractor

by Leave a Comment

Firefighters were sent to the 3400 block of South Holmes yesterday morning for a small fire that caused about $1,000 in damage to a tractor.

Sheriff Roger Soldan said a Saline County man was working on the 1957 John Deere 2020 when a fuel leak ignited.

A sheriff’s deputy was first on the scene, using a fire extinguisher to control most of the blaze. Rural Fire District #1 arrived shortly after, putting the rest of the fire out.

The fire burnt a small amount of grass and caused about $1,000 in damage to the tractor.

There were no reported injuries.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *