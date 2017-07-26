Small fire damages tractor

Firefighters were sent to the 3400 block of South Holmes yesterday morning for a small fire that caused about $1,000 in damage to a tractor.

Sheriff Roger Soldan said a Saline County man was working on the 1957 John Deere 2020 when a fuel leak ignited.

A sheriff’s deputy was first on the scene, using a fire extinguisher to control most of the blaze. Rural Fire District #1 arrived shortly after, putting the rest of the fire out.

The fire burnt a small amount of grass and caused about $1,000 in damage to the tractor.

There were no reported injuries.