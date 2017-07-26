The Salina Post

Sheriff’s Office warning against asphalt salesmen

Saline County law enforcement are warning people against asphalt salesmen that have been reported in the area.

Sheriff Roger Soldan said that a Saline County woman was visited by a man selling asphalt. He drove a white pickup and could not offer a business card to verify the company he was with.

She contacted authorities after the encounter.

Sheriff Soldan said they have received similar reports in the past. Many of these salesmen will require a down payment. The work is usually of poor quality or sometimes never be done at all.

Sheriff Soldan advised buyers to do research before making purchases.

