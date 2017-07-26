The Salina Post

Scattered showers until noon then triple digit heat

10am…Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will impact the region through noon. The strongest activity will be capable of brief heavy rain and gusty winds. Storm motion will be to the east/northeast at 15 to 25 mph.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for the entire area today. Heat indices will range from around 100 to 107, with the peak values occurring between 3 PM and 5 PM. Avoid strenuous outdoor activity if possible, otherwise take frequent breaks and keep hydrated. Do not leave pets or kids in unoccupied cars.

