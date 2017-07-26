Salina man arrested for shooting neighbor’s house

A 35-year-old Salina man accused of discharging a firearm at a neighbor’s house early this morning told police he was “returning fire.”

Salina Police were sent to the 400 block of South Connecticut shortly after 4:50 a.m. this morning after 31-year-old Brett Miller reported that his neighbor had shot his house with a shotgun.

Officers made contact with the neighbor, James Nestler, who told them that someone had shot through his bedroom window with a “silenced air pellet gun.” Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester said Nestler went to return fire with his 10 gauge black powder shotgun; he shot out his window, hitting the neighbor’s storm door on the north side of the residence.

Nestler was taken into custody for criminal discharge of a firearm into an occupied building and criminal damage to property.

Damage to the door was estimated at $25. There were no reported injuries.