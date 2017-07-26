The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Salina man arrested for shooting neighbor’s house

by 1 Comment

A 35-year-old Salina man accused of discharging a firearm at a neighbor’s house early this morning told police he was “returning fire.”

Salina Police were sent to the 400 block of South Connecticut shortly after 4:50 a.m. this morning after 31-year-old Brett Miller reported that his neighbor had shot his house with a shotgun.

Officers made contact with the neighbor, James Nestler, who told them that someone had shot through his bedroom window with a “silenced air pellet gun.” Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester said Nestler went to return fire with his 10 gauge black powder shotgun; he shot out his window, hitting the neighbor’s storm door on the north side of the residence.

Nestler was taken into custody for criminal discharge of a firearm into an occupied building and criminal damage to property.

Damage to the door was estimated at $25. There were no reported injuries.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Comments

  1. This is the same jackass that was shooting at semis from the overpass years ago looks like he really learned his lesson

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *