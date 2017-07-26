Police ask for help with Kan. shooting investigation; victim flown to Denver hospital

FINNEY COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and asking the public for help to identify a suspect.

Just after 3a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City regarding a shooting victim in the Emergency Room, according to a media release.

When Officers arrived on the scene, they located a 29-year-old man from Dodge City with a gunshot wound to the groin area.

He and other witnesses were uncooperative and failed to give a location of the incident. He was flown to St. Anthony Hospital in Denver Colorado.

The Garden City Police Department is requesting assistance from the community. If they have any information related to this incident, they should call the Garden City Police Department (620) 276-1300, Crime Stoppers (620) 275-7807, or text your tip to Garden City PD, text GCTIP and your tip to Tip411 (847411).