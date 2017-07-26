Patricia Jean “Pat” Emfinger, 77, formerly of West Linn, OR, was welcomed home by God with open arms, Wednesday, July 26, 2017 in Hutchinson. She was born December 2, 1939 in Ellsworth to Godfrey and Marie (Jezek) Soukup.

Pat married Eugene Emfinger at Schilling Air Force Base in Salina. He preceded her in death in 1976. She was a member of the Assembly of God Church in Ellsworth. She was a woman of strong faith and love for the Lord and was a pillar of strength for her children.

Pat is survived by her daughter, Sandra K. Boulineau (William Robert “Bobby) of Ellsworth; son, Douglas Emfinger (Anne) of Oceanside, CA; grandchildren, Emily and Andrew; daughter, Theresa Ann Walsh of Kaiser, OR; brother, Bill Soukup of Oklahoma City, OK; and loving dog, Taco. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eugene; son, David Eugene; infant twins, Marcus Allen and Michael James; brothers, Larry and Bob Soukup; and sister, Evelyn Hloucal.

Visitation: 2-6 p.m., Sunday, July 30, 2017 at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth.

Funeral service: 2:00 p.m., Monday, July 31, 2017 at Parsons Funeral Home, with burial following in the Ellsworth Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Assembly of God Church, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439