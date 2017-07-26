Mary Ellen Kretz,92 years died July 25, 2017 in Clay Center, Kansas. She was born on December 22, 1924 Clay County, KS, the William and Jessie (Ransley) Pfizenmaier. Mary Ellen graduated from CCCHS in 1943 and took Normal Training. She then taught one year at the Idylwild Country School. She married Foster Kretz on May 25, 1944 and he preceded her on July 9, 2002. Mary Ellen was a member of Swedesburg First Lutheran Church, Neighborhood Club, taught Sunday School and sang in choir. She was also preceded in death by her parents, brothers Harvey and Paul, and a twin sister Maxine Friedrich.

Survivors:

Daughter: Karen (Gail) Hauserman, Clay Center, Kansas

Daughter: Kathy (Dave) Bloom, Clay Center, Kansas

Son: Greg (Tina) Kretz, Wamego, Kansas

Sister: Shirley (David) Berggren, Clay Center, Kansas

Sister-In-Law: Shirley Pfizenmaier, Clay Center, Kansas

Grandchildren: 5 Grandchildren and 9 Great Grandchildren

Funeral Services: Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at 10:30 at the United Methodist Church in Clay Center, Kansas

Minister: Pastor Tom Sahl

Burial: Greenwood Cemetery, Clay Center, Kansas

Visitation: Tuesday, August 1, 2017 from 3-8pm with family to greet friends from 5-8pm at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home

Memorials: Swedesburg First Lutheran Church c/o funeral home

