Mary Ellen Kretz,92 years died July 25, 2017 in Clay Center, Kansas. She was born on December 22, 1924 Clay County, KS, the William and Jessie (Ransley) Pfizenmaier. Mary Ellen graduated from CCCHS in 1943 and took Normal Training. She then taught one year at the Idylwild Country School. She married Foster Kretz on May 25, 1944 and he preceded her on July 9, 2002. Mary Ellen was a member of Swedesburg First Lutheran Church, Neighborhood Club, taught Sunday School and sang in choir. She was also preceded in death by her parents, brothers Harvey and Paul, and a twin sister Maxine Friedrich.
Survivors:
Daughter: Karen (Gail) Hauserman, Clay Center, Kansas
Daughter: Kathy (Dave) Bloom, Clay Center, Kansas
Son: Greg (Tina) Kretz, Wamego, Kansas
Sister: Shirley (David) Berggren, Clay Center, Kansas
Sister-In-Law: Shirley Pfizenmaier, Clay Center, Kansas
Grandchildren: 5 Grandchildren and 9 Great Grandchildren
Funeral Services: Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at 10:30 at the United Methodist Church in Clay Center, Kansas
Minister: Pastor Tom Sahl
Burial: Greenwood Cemetery, Clay Center, Kansas
Visitation: Tuesday, August 1, 2017 from 3-8pm with family to greet friends from 5-8pm at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home
Memorials: Swedesburg First Lutheran Church c/o funeral home
Online condolences may be made at www.nsrfh.com
Leave a Reply