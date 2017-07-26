Featured pets at the Salina Animal Shelter

Lenny
Breed Domestic Shorthair/Mix
Age 2 months 28 days
Gender Male
Size Large
Color Orange/White
Spayed/Neutered
Declawed No
Housetrained Unknown
Location Recovery Room
Intake Date 7/7/2017
Adoption Price $50.00
Athena
Breed Alaskan Husky/German Shepherd
Age 1 year 10 months 6 days
Gender Female
Size Medium
Color Black/Brown
Spayed/Neutered
Declawed No
Housetrained Yes
Location Large Dog Kennel
Intake Date 7/17/2017
Adoption Price $100.00
Tizzy
Breed Domestic Medium Hair/Mix
Age 2 months 22 days
Gender Female
Size Small
Color Black
Spayed/Neutered
Declawed No
Housetrained Unknown
Location Cat Room
Intake Date 6/8/2017
Adoption Price $50.00
All of our dogs and cats are spayed and neutered, microchipped, wormed and fully vaccinated prior to being placed up for adoption.
For the most up-to-date availability of our pets, please check the Salina Animal Shelter website. Salina Post does not guarantee the availability of any pet.
All pets are spayed and neutered.
Salina Animal Shelter uses our best guesstimate for the ages of our shelter pets.