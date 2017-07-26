Abilene woman chosen as grand marshal for Central Kan. Free parade

Abilene, Kan. -LaDell Riffel has been a part of the Central Kansas Free Fair in Abilene for more years than not.

And she has been selected as the grand marshal of the fair parade on August 3.

It was her late husband Donald who got her involved.

Donald, who grew up on a farm near Enterprise, showed polled Herefords, and it was at a fair in Hillsboro in 1948 that he met her.

A year later, they married and moved to the farm. The couple had four children: Gwenda Bohannan, (who passed away five years ago), Margarete, Randall and Rowland, and Donald made sure his kids were involved in showing cattle.

The kids were involved in 4-H, showing pigs, beef cattle, sewing and cooking. But the polled Herefords were always the main emphasis.

While the kids showed, Donald did too. LaDell never showed, but she supported her husband and kids behind the scenes.

Donald became superintendent of the beef shows at the Central Kansas Free Fair in the 1970s, and served in that capacity till his passing in 2004. When he died, daughter Margarete took over as superintendent.

About fifteen years ago, LaDell started helping out at the fair office part time. She usually starts in June and helps till the fair is over. Her duties include answering the phone and questions the public has. She’s very knowledgeable about the event, said fair manager Jean Bender “She knows the inside and the outside of the fair, and if anybody comes in and asks a question, she knows what they’re talking about and can track down an answer for them.”

LaDell is 86, but her positive attitude belies her years. “She’s always willing to help everybody out,” Bender said. She’s honest, too. “She gets her point across.”

LaDell, whose father died when she was ten, never had the privilege of participating in 4-H, and believes it’s good for kids. “They learn a lot from 4-H,” she said. “They learn how to manage things, they learn bookkeeping, and how to take care of animals. It gives them something to do in the summers.”

Three of her eight grandchildren showed cattle, and now the fourth generation is starting: two of the great-grandkids show cattle in Illinois, where they live

And she is still involved on the family farm. She and Margarete raise polled Herefords, selling the heifers and bulls each year.

She loves her job at the fair office, the “camaraderie and meeting new people. It’s interesting to meet a lot of different people, and they’re so nice to talk to.” She’s made friends with fair people she may only see once a year, but they’re friends.

She will be honored for her and her family’s contribution to the Central Kansas Free Fair as she serves as grand marshal for this year’s parade.

The parade starts at 4 pm on August 3 through downtown Abilene. It ends at the fairgrounds and is followed by a barbecue hosted by the Chapman FFA.

For more information on the fair, visit the website at www.CKFF.net or call the fair office at 785.263.4570.