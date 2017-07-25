The Salina Post

Stimmel Road closed from Reese to Link tomorrow

Stimmel Road from Reese Road to Link Road will be closed tomorrow (July 26th) morning to permit a Saline County Road and Bridge Department crew to begin replacement of an existing deteriorated timber drainage structure with a new corrugated metal pipe culvert. The construction site is located on Stimmel Road, 0.4 mile west of Link Road. Work is expected to be completed by the end of Tuesday, August 1st.

Armstrong Road from Link Road to Powers Road was reopened today following completion of the replacement of an existing deteriorated box culvert with a new corrugated metal pipe culvert by a Saline County Road and Bridge Department crew.

