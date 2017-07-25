Smoky Hill River Renewal Project Survey available online

An electronic survey pertaining to the Smoky Hill River Renewal Project will be available on the City’s website www.salinaks.gov/riverrenewal through Friday, August 4.

Survey questions are a result of a design charrete held July 17-20, where concepts were developed for the area of the project from Iron Avenue south to the YMCA. A public meeting was held on July 20 to present ideas developed in cooperation with the steering committee and City of Salina.

For more information about the Smoky Hill River Renewal Project, call Martha Tasker, Utilities Director, at (785)309-5725 or visit www.salinaks.gov/riverrenewal.