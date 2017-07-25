Roberts, Moran vote with Senate to move forward on healthcare

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the effort by congressional Republicans to pass a health care bill (all times local):

3:10 p.m.

The Senate Tuesday voted to move ahead on health care legislation aimed at dismantling the Obama health law. Both Kansas Senators voted in favor of the measure.

The vote was 51-50 on Tuesday, a victory for Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and President Donald Trump. Last week, McConnell was forced to postpone the vote, lacking the support of conservatives and moderates.

Vice President Mike Pence cast the tie-breaking vote.

In a dramatic turn, Sen. John McCain returned from Arizona where he is battling brain cancer to cast a crucial vote on proceeding on health care.

The vote sets up days of debate and votes on repealing and replacing Barack Obama’s health care law. Whatever the Senate approves still requires a vote in the House.

__

2:35 p.m.

Protesters temporarily disrupted the Senate proceedings on the health care bill.

Shouting “Kill the bill” and “shame,” the demonstrators stood in the visitors’ gallery and chanted. They were led out of the chamber by police but could still be heard.

The vote got underway on moving head on health care with the goal of erasing much of Barack Obama’s law. The Senate chamber was packed, with lawmakers standing to cast their votes.

__