Purse thief caught on camera

A surveillance video captured a man stealing a Salina woman’s purse at Dillons last Thursday and police are asking for help to identify him.
The theft occurred at 4:58 p.m. at Dillons, located at 1201 W. Crawford. Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester said a male suspect grabbed the woman’s purse from her cart as she was reaching for an item.
The purse contained miscellaneous identification cards and personal items.
If you have any information concerning who committed this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip.
Comments
Reader says
Strapping your purse in with the child safety belt will slow these thieves down.
Jerseygirl says
Looks like Nathan Augustine. Look up his previous booking photos.
WeHaveAWinner says
Looks like crimestoppers owes you $1000
PostFollower2017 says
Looks like Nathan Augustine
Jerseygirl says
I don’t want the money, just get these people off the streets until they can learn there are others ways to make money.