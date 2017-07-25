Purse thief caught on camera

A surveillance video captured a man stealing a Salina woman’s purse at Dillons last Thursday and police are asking for help to identify him.

The theft occurred at 4:58 p.m. at Dillons, located at 1201 W. Crawford. Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester said a male suspect grabbed the woman’s purse from her cart as she was reaching for an item.

The purse contained miscellaneous identification cards and personal items.

If you have any information concerning who committed this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip.