Police continue search for SW Kan. attempted murder suspect

FORD COUNTY –Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and searching for an alleged suspect.

Just after 2:30 a.m. Monday, Officers from the Dodge City Police Department were dispatched to a mobile home at 201 E. McArtor for a shooting, according to a media release.

When Officers arrived they found two adult men suffering from gunshot wounds. During the investigation Detectives determined the victims were standing outside the trailer when they were shot.

Detectives were able to identify a suspect and an arrest warrant has been issued for 20-year-old Xavier Alejandro Maestas for Attempted Murder in the First Degree, Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, Aggravated Assault – Use of a deadly Weapon, and Criminal Discharge of a Firearm – Shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Maestas should not be approached if seen and should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have information on the location of Maestas please call Ford County Communications at 227-4646, the Dodge City Police Department at 225-8126, or call anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 227-7867. A photograph of Xavier Maestas is attached.

The criminal case has been filed with the Ford County Attorney’s Office.