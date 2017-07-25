Police: 5 jailed for hiding Kansas armed robbery suspect

SEWARD COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and have six suspects in custody.

Just before 4a.m. on Tuesday, July 4, officers responded to a robbery at Love’s Country Store located at 208 W. Pancake Blvd. in Liberal. Following an investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for 26-year-old Codies Antonio Montgomery, according to a media release.

Just after 5:30p.m. on Monday, the Liberal Police Department Special Response Team served a search warrant at a residence in the 400 block of North Pershing Avenue.

Officers found Montgomery hiding in the residence and was taken into custody without incident.

Police also arrested three other men and two women at the residence for outstanding warrants and charges of aiding a felon. No injuries were reported. All of the suspects are being held at the Seward County Jail.

Montgomery has a previous conviction for aggravated battery in Seward County, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.