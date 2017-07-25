Photo: Quick-change artist leaves Salina bank with cash

Salina Police are asking for help to identify a quick-change artist who stole $2,200 from the Central National Bank inside Walmart last week.

If you have any information concerning who committed this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip.

–Original Story reported July 19–

A bank employee told Salina Police that a man entered the bank, located at 2900 S. Ninth, shortly after 3:20 p.m. Tuesday (July 18) wanting to exchange $4,800 in $20 bills for $100 bills. The man then asked to exchange the $100 bills for Canadian currency.

When the bank employee told the man that they do not do currency exchanges, he asked for the $20 bills back. While the clerk was collecting the $4,800 in $20 bills, the man pocketed $2,200 from the stack of $100 bills. He and a female suspect then left the bank with $7,000.

The suspects left in a white or silver GMC Acadia. Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester said authorities are waiting for surveillance video to be released.