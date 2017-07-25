Norma Jean “Drummond” Korbe, 85, passed away peacefully on July 21, 2017 at the Village of Summerville in Summerville, SC. with her family by her side.

Norma Jean was born November 21, 1931 near Bennington, KS where she was raised on a farm and later in Niles, Kansas. She was a 1949 graduate of Bennington High School and in 1952, graduated from Marymount College, School of Nursing in Salina, KS.

On December 2, 1955, Norma and Richard were united in marriage in Vallejo, California where Richard was stationed in the U.S. Navy. Norma and Richard spent the next 13 years stationed in Newport, RI; where they raised five children, and Norma pursued her career as a Registered Nurse. She was also actively involved in the Women’s Fleet Reserve Auxiliary, as president for many years. Upon Richard’s retirement from the Navy in 1969, a move to Lindsborg, Kansas was made to be near family. For the next 40 years Norma enjoyed life farming, canning, baking, cooking, crocheting, nursing and running a boiler business with her husband. She was a supporter and friend of the Lindsborg High School Swedish Dancers Organization and spent 30 years working as the night nurse at the Lindsborg Community Hospital.

Norma was a loving caregiver to many in the Lindsborg community and wished to provide opportunities for high school students choosing a degree in nursing; so in 2004, she founded The Korbe Family Nursing Scholarship.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting that donations be made to The Korbe Family Nursing Scholarship; where all donations will help support future rural nursing students. Donations can be made through the Lindsborg Community Hospital.

Preceding her in death were her parents, George L. and Anna Pearl Drummond, her husband, Richard D. Korbe, her son, Norman E. Korbe, and her three siblings Lois Nelson, Della Danielson, and Robert Drummond.

Left behind to celebrate her life are her sons, George E. Korbe (Cecile) of Jacksonville, FL. and Russell D. Korbe (Karen) of League City, TX; and daughters, Nelda J. Wetzel (Jeffery) of St. Charles, MO. and Anita M. Korbe (Mickey Winfree) of Summerville, SC.; 14 Grandchildren; 21 Great Grandchildren, and many other beloved family members all of whom were dear to her.