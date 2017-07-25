Mark R. Underwood, Mankato, Kansas

February 19, 1953 – July 22, 2017

On February 19, 1953 in Beloit Kansas, Delbert and Wilma Underwood welcomed a new son, Mark Ray Underwood. He and his two older brothers, Oren and Gene, were raised on the family farm in Otego KS. He graduated from Burr Oak High School in 1972 and went on to study at NCK technical school in Beloit, KS. It was here that he obtained his degree in Diesel Mechanics.

At the age of 14, he had a dream that would later be known as the Bi-Rotor combine. His idea led him to Winfield Kansas. He worked there for many years bringing his invention to life. It was in Winfield where he met Laura Cline, his future wife.

In the last few months of 1993 he began dating Laura. They later married on May 22nd 1999 in Beloit. They lived at the Underwood farm in Otego KS. In 2015, they moved to Mankato KS, after a tornado destroyed the farm.

He worked with John Deere for two years where he worked in Research and Development. In 1996, he created the company Second Look Incorporated where he invented the Bad Boy Tree Saw.

He enjoyed fishing, reminiscing and debating with family (arguing). Being with friends and family, watching Star Trek, and taking rides with his dog Baxter are among other things he enjoyed. Mark had a great sense of humor. He was always ready with a joke or quick comeback. Drawings and sketches of ideas he had were often found anywhere he had access to a pen and paper. For him, there was always a solution to any problem, no matter how small or how large. He had a unique system of organization that only he could understand, but when needed, he always knew where to find exactly what he was looking for.

On Saturday evening July 22nd, 2017 Mark passed away after a yearlong battle with Cancer. A lifelong dreamer, Mark has now passed through the gates on to his own eternal dream.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Delbert and Wilma Underwood. He is survived by his wife Laura Underwood, and five children, Cory Underwood of Burr Oak, Kansas, Melody and husband Jason Baetz of Abilene, Kansas, Craig and his wife Judy Underwood of Beloit, Kansas, Ashley and her husband Stephen Harper of Olathe, Kansas, and Tyler Cline of Ankeny, Iowa. As well as, eight grand-children, and one great-grandchild, brothers Gene and wife Rebecca, and Oren and wife Carla, in addition to nieces and nephews, and numerous other family.

A celebration of life service for Mark R. Underwood will be (was) 2:00 p.m., Friday, July 28, 2017, at the Mankato Community Center, Mankato, Kansas. Interment will be (was) in the Mount Hope Cemetery, Mankato, Kansas. Visitation will be (was) Thursday, July 27, 2017, from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at the Melby Mortuary, Mankato, Kansas. The family suggests memorials to help with final expenses. Online condolences can be left at www.melbymortuary.com. Melby Mortuary, Mankato, Kansas, was in charge of arrangements.