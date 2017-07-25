Leadsled Schedule; Custom cars to cruise Santa Fe

Hundreds of custom cars will cruise down Santa Fe Thursday evening, marking the 13th year that Salina has hosted the Kustom Kemps of America Leadsled Spectacular Car Show. The Leadsled will provide a variety of entertainment options through Sunday, ending with the awards presentation.

A live stream of the parade (cruise) will be available on Salina Post starting at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Before the use of body putty, custom car fanatics used melted lead to trick out their rides. According to Jerry Titus, KKOA founder, this event is a tribute to those radically customized cars of the 50s, 60s and 70s.

The Leadsled started as a traveling car show 37 years ago. In 2005, they settled in Salina.

–Schedule of Events from the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce–

Thursday – July 27

Spectacular Sundown Cruise – 7pm line up – Santa Fe Ave; Cruise at 7:30pm

Hi-Fi Hop & Doo-Wop Dance Spectacular – 8:30pm – Quality Inn, $5 couple, $3 single

Friday-Sunday – July 28-30

Show and Shine – Oakdale Park – Fri. 9am-4pm, Sat. 9am-5pm, Sun. 9am-2pm

Admission: Fri. $12, Sat. $15, Sun. $10; Kids 12 & under Free

Friday-Saturday – July 28 & 29

Vintage Market Place – 4-H Bldg. & Kenwood Hall – 900 Greeley

$1 (Registered entrants & kids 12 & under Free) – Fri-Sat. 9am-5pm

Friday – July 28

KKOA Hotrod & Kustom Auction – 12:30pm – Spectators $10, Registered entrants fee

Salina Auto Auction, 2845 Centennial Road

Run-Whatcha’-Brung Drags – off 841 Markley Rd. – 5pm-Dusk

Admission: $10 for bleacher seating

Saturday – July 29

Elvis Spectacular Concert – Stiefel Theatre – 8pm, doors open 7pm

Admission: $25, first come first serve basis

Sunday – July 30

Awards Ceremony – 1pm