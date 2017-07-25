Leadsled Schedule; Custom cars to cruise Santa Fe

Hundreds of custom cars will cruise down Santa Fe Thursday evening, marking the 13th year that Salina has hosted the Kustom Kemps of America Leadsled Spectacular Car Show. The Leadsled will provide a variety of entertainment options through Sunday, ending with the awards presentation.
A live stream of the parade (cruise) will be available on Salina Post starting at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Before the use of body putty, custom car fanatics used melted lead to trick out their rides. According to Jerry Titus, KKOA founder, this event is a tribute to those radically customized cars of the 50s, 60s and 70s.
The Leadsled started as a traveling car show 37 years ago. In 2005, they settled in Salina.
–Schedule of Events from the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce–
Thursday – July 27
Spectacular Sundown Cruise – 7pm line up – Santa Fe Ave; Cruise at 7:30pm
Hi-Fi Hop & Doo-Wop Dance Spectacular – 8:30pm – Quality Inn, $5 couple, $3 single
Friday-Sunday – July 28-30
Show and Shine – Oakdale Park – Fri. 9am-4pm, Sat. 9am-5pm, Sun. 9am-2pm
Admission: Fri. $12, Sat. $15, Sun. $10; Kids 12 & under Free
Friday-Saturday – July 28 & 29
Vintage Market Place – 4-H Bldg. & Kenwood Hall – 900 Greeley
$1 (Registered entrants & kids 12 & under Free) – Fri-Sat. 9am-5pm
Friday – July 28
KKOA Hotrod & Kustom Auction – 12:30pm – Spectators $10, Registered entrants fee
Salina Auto Auction, 2845 Centennial Road
Run-Whatcha’-Brung Drags – off 841 Markley Rd. – 5pm-Dusk
Admission: $10 for bleacher seating
Saturday – July 29
Elvis Spectacular Concert – Stiefel Theatre – 8pm, doors open 7pm
Admission: $25, first come first serve basis
Sunday – July 30
Awards Ceremony – 1pm
