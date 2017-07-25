Larry Henry Wilkerson passed away on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 in Maricopa, Arizona at the age of 77. He was born on January 27, 1940 in Lorraine, Kansas to the late Earl O. and Adelaide (Hertlein) Wilkerson. On August 6, 1960 he was united in marriage to Beverly Bollig at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Plainville, Kansas. They were blessed with four children, Larry, Jr., Billy, Sandra Kay, and Robert.

In addition to being a husband and father, Larry spent most of his life working for several local well services, and then as a self-employed truck driver, until his retirement in February of 2017. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was an avid reader and enjoyed camping and working in his garden. He had a great sense of humor and never passed up an opportunity to make someone smile. He delighted in seeing his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Larry had a very strong relationship with God and was clearly at peace with him.

Larry is survived by his sons Larry Wilkerson, Jr. of Harker Heights, TX, William “Billy” Wilkerson of Zurich, and Robert Wilkerson and wife Paula of Maricopa, AZ; daughter Sandra Kay Goings and husband Robert of Bellefontaine, OH; brother James Wilkerson and wife Rachael; sisters Charlene Jones, and Linda Robbins and husband Gerald; brother-in-law Jack Graves; sisters-in-law Carolyn Wilkerson and Cheryl Dedrickson; nine grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Earl and Adelaide Wilkerson, wife Beverly Wilkerson, daughter-in-law Angela Wilkerson, brothers Don and Gary, sister Joyce, sister-in-law Ann, and brothers-in-law Elvin, and Gordon.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, August 5, 2017 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Plainville. Inurnment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00-4:00pm on Friday at the funeral home with rosary service at 3:00pm, and from 6:00-8:00pm at the church with Prayer Vigil starting at 7:00pm.