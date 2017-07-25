Ivette Annette Anderson, 65, of Salina, passed away Sunday, July 23rd, 2017.

Ivette was born in Kaiserlautern, Germany on November 6, 1951, a daughter of the late Elizabetha (Dickon) and George B. Cox.

Ivette is also survived by her husband, Clarence Anderson of the home; a step daughter, Pamela Anderson and husband David Blanscet, of Little, Colorado; Sisters-in-law, Glenna Shannon, of Salina, Norma McCary and husband Bill, of Wichita, Kansas. She is also survived by grandchildren, Caleb Alonso Sr., Trevor Karber; and great grandchildren, Aiden, Caleb Jr., Evelyn.

At the family’s request there will be no visitation as cremation has taken place.

No services are planned at this time.

Memorial contributions may be made to Epilepsy Foundation, 8301 Professional Place, Suite 200 Landover, MD 20785