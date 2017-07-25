The highest heat indices this afternoon will range from about 100 to 107. The highest values are expected in Southeast Kansas and around Salina. Avoid strenuous outdoor activities this afternoon if possible, otherwise take frequent breaks and stay hydrated. Do not leave children or pets in unoccupied cars.
Commenting Disclaimer
- Be respectful.
- Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
- Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
- Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole purpose of angering others will be removed.
Leave a Reply