Gladys Hazel Patterson was born on July 19, 1926 in Van Buren, Missouri, one of 9 children to James and Mary Bell Chilton. She died Saturday, July 22, 2017 at Hilltop Lodge in Beloit, Kansas at the age of 91 years and 3 days.

Hazel, as she was known, grew up and attended schools in Missouri, where she graduated from high school.

On November 24, 1944, she was united in marriage with Joe W. Patterson in Van Buren, and two daughters were born to this union. They were privileged to spend nearly 54 years of marriage together when he died in June of 1998. After their marriage, they moved to the Beloit area, where she worked in various restaurants as a hostess and waitress. Some of her greatest joys were visiting with her customers and making them smile.

Hazel loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and always cherished the time she was able to spend with them.

She was a member of the Glen Elder United Methodist Church.

In addition to her husband Joe, she was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Carol Gaston; granddaughter, Renee Gaston; and seven brothers and sisters.

Hazel is survived by her daughter, Linda Bunge and husband Bruce of Oklahoma City; sister, Dot Lindsey of St. Louis; two grandchildren, Michele Hartman of Oklahoma City and Rich Hartman of Glen Elder; three great grandchildren, Brandon Leister, Joshua Diaz, and Lilly Hartman; and two great great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 AM Friday, July 28 at the Glen Elder United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 1-8 PM with family present from 6-7:30 PM Thursday at the Roberts Family Funeral Home. Memorials may be given to the Church or Meals on Wheels.