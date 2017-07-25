Connice Lucille Olsen,69, of Salina passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at Salina Regional Health Center. Connice was born March 24, 1948 in Clay Center, KS. She is the daughter of the late Merle and Aloma (Blake) Carlson.

Connice married Daniel Olsen June 3, 1972 in Lindsborg. She worked as the returns manager at Wal-Mart in Salina.

Survivors include her husband: Daniel L. Olsen, of Salina; sons, Timothy (Mariah McDowell) Olsen of Wichita, KS, and David (Summer) Olsen of Lindsborg, KS; sister, Coleen (Michael) Ball of Hillsboro, KS; nephew, Shane (Liz) Ball, of Newton, KS; as well as three granddaughters, Regan Olsen, Shklar Olsen, and Sophie Olsen.

She was preceded in death by her parents.