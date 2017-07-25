Colleen Gail Hernandez, 58, died July 23, 2017 in Lyons, KS. She was born November 7, 1958 in Clovis, New Mexico, the daughter of Leon and Edith Onita (Autrey) Dickerson. She has resided in Watonga, OK since 2006, formerly of Geary, OK. Colleen was a housewife. On July 18, 1989, she was united in marriage with John A. Hernandez in Geary, OK, he survives of the home. Other survivors include son, John K. Hernandez; two daughters, Jayme L. Hernandez and Michelle Gregory; brother, Rodney Dickerson; sister, Tiffany Dickerson; three grandchildren, Marissa Perez, Dominique “Bubba” Perez and Gavin Gregory; and one great grandchild, Laykin Lewis. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leon and Edith Onita Dickerson. Memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.