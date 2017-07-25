KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a Catholic priest charged in Kansas with child sex crimes has been arrested in Maryland.

The Wyandotte County, Kansas, prosecutor’s office announced Tuesday that the Rev. Scott Kallal was charged Friday with two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child. Online court records show the 35-year-old was arrested Monday in Rockville in Maryland’s Montgomery County.

Prosecutor’s office spokesman Jonathan Carter said he didn’t know whether Kallal had an attorney. No details were provided about the allegations.

The Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas announced last week that Kallal was pulled from public ministry duties after two sources accused him of “boundary violations.” The archdiocese said its preliminary investigation revealed violations of guidelines governing youth interactions.

The archdiocese said in a follow-up statement Tuesday that it would continue to cooperate with law enforcement.