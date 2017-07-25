Carla R. Moore-Harris, 60, of Salina, passed away Friday, July 21, 2017 at her home. Carla was born in Salina on April 15, 1957.

She was the daughter of Dorothy Dawine (Dickenson) Moore and Carl Franklin Moore.

Carla lived a humble life, very loyal to all her family and friends. Content with what life brought her, she never seemed to have many wants and lived within her means. She was a faithful employee of Tony’s pizza for 33 years. She also worked at Salina Regional at the Morrison House, also for years part time at Walmart. Carla was also a member of the St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church. She loved family gatherings and being a care giver to her nieces and nephews. Her love for her husband was immeasurable.

Likewise to her family relation not to leave out her close friends. Special thanks to all that visited and prayed for her during her time of need. Special thanks to certain doctors and care givers who became a part of our extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Left to cherish her memories is her husband, William Harris; four brothers, Michael (Susann) Moore, Lowell (Kayla) Moore, Marvin (April) Moore and Reginald Moore; and two special aunts, Barbara Knight and Patricia McCabe; a host of cousins, nephews, and nieces, mother in law, Mary A. Wellington; and Williams brothers and sisters and many dear friends.

Visitation will take place Friday, July 28th from Noon until 7pm with family present from 5 to 7pm at Roselawn Heights Memorial Chapel, 1920 E. Crawford, Salina.

Funeral services will held at 11am, Saturday, July 29, 2017 at St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church, 215 S. Chicago, Salina.

Burial in Gypsum Hill Cemetery to follow service.

Memorials may be made to Kindred Hospice in care of Roselawn Mortuary, PO Box 2322, Salina, 67402.