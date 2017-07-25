Burglar cut breaking into Salina home

Authorities say they have collected blood samples left by a burglar who broke a window to gain access to a Salina home over the weekend.

The break-in occurred between 1:30 and 5:20 p.m. on July 23 on the 100 block of South West Place. According to the police report, the unknown suspect gained access to the home by using a tire iron to break out a small glass window on the rear of the residence.

Authorities believe the burglar was cut breaking the window, leaving blood on the glass and floor.

The residents reported a silver coin collection valued at $300 and a Ruger SP101 .350 Magnum valued at $600 stolen.

The case is still under investigation.