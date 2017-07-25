Barry Nolan Isaacson, the son of Loren Dean Isaacson and Glada (Thompson) Isaacson, was born September 29, 1965 in Topeka, KS and passed away on July 23, 2017 at the family farm, rural Scandia, KS at the age of 51 years, 9 months, and 24 days.

Barry grew up in the Scandia area, graduating from Pike Valley High School in 1984. He worked many different places over the years, including the family farm and neighboring Robison Farms, and he was a self-employed over the road trucker. Barry was self-taught in computer systems administration and worked in that capacity at Cloud County Community College, Concordia, KS; and then the Department of State for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Harrisburg, PA and also ALCOA in Pittsburgh, PA. He then with IBM based in Dubuque, Iowa, working from home.

On March 29, 2008, he was united in marriage to Melinda Elliott. The couple moved to the family farm in rural Scandia in 2009 to assist his parents.

Barry was involved in sports, 4H, and FFA in his youth, and with the help of his father he excelled in entomology and raising hogs. Barry encouraged his own children to be in 4H and was actively involved in their athletics. Unless he was out on the truck he never missed a game or a track meet, and he coached for his daughter’s basketball team. He taught all of his children and step children to fish, and he and Melinda enjoyed fishing and horseback riding together. Barry also loved his animals. He had a special bond with his horse, Molly, and his beloved dog Junior has been his constant companion for 17 years.

He was preceded in death by his father, Loren D. Isaacson, and his grandfather, Nobel Isaacson.

Barry is survived by his wife, Melinda Isaacson, of Scandia, KS; two sons, Eric (Kirsten) Isaacson of Belleville, KS, Brandon (Megan) Isaacson of Holdrege, NE; daughter, Natasha (Mitchell) Douglas of Jamestown, KS; five grandchildren: Trenton, Bentley, Viola, Jorgia, and Blaine; Mother, Glada Isaacson of rural Scandia, KS; sister, Marcy (Jerry) Crist of Lincoln, NE; step-sons, Nicholas, Phillip, and Kevin Thompson of Colorado Springs, CO; other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Thursday, July 27, 2017 at the United Methodist Church, Scandia, KS with Pastor Sandra Jellison-Knock, officiating.

Cremation will follow the services with family inurnment to be held at a later date at the Riverview Cemetery, Scandia, KS.

Visitation will be from 1 PM until 8 PM Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at the

Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, Belleville, KS with the family greeting friends 6 PM until 7 PM at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to family choice.

