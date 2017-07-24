Veva Arlene Everson, age 91, of Enterprise, passed away Thursday, July 20, 2017 at the Memorial Hospital in Abilene.

She was born February 12, 1926 in Bennington, Kansas the daughter of George and Grace (Liby) Burt.

Arlene was married to Ernest France in 1944 to whom they had four children. He preceded her in death in 1983. She then married Stanley “Tiny” Everson in 1988. He also preceded her in death in 1994. Arlene worked for various restaurants including the White House Inn in Abilene and enjoyed cooking, riding motorcycles, camping, fishing, and bingo.

After the death of her last husband she made her home with her daughter Mary Lou in LaFollette, Tn for the last 19 years. After the loss of her daughter, she returned to Kansas to live with her son Ernest for the remainder of her life.

She is survived by her son Ernest & his wife Judy France of Enterprise, daughter Doris & her husband Daniel Farmer of New Jersey; Donald & his wife Sue France of Virginia Beach, Virginia; sister Edna Rossiter of Abilene; 18 grandchildren and 35 great grandchildren and 24 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Doris Mustain and Stella Swintell; brothers, Darrell, Donald, George, and Edward Eugene Burt; her daughter Mary Lou Walker and Great Grandson Austin Dakota Cody Helton, both in May of 2017.

The family has selected cremation. Services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions are be made to the Brethren in Christ Church or to Dickinson County Home Health and Hospice and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd, Abilene, Kansas 67410.