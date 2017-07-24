Tribute to Fallen Soldiers riders visit Salina family

The Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Motorcycle Ride made a stop in Salina this morning to honor a fallen Kansas City man and his family.

Army Sgt. Joel L Murray was killed Sept. 4, 2007, in Baghdad when his Humvee was hit by an improvised explosive device. Sgt. Murray was 26-years-old.

Joel lived in Salina before graduating in Beloit. His mother, Ann Meuli, and step father still live in Salina.

Friends, family and army buddies met at Meuli’s home this morning to wait for the arrival of the Tribute to Fallen Soldiers riders.

The riders started their cross country road trip on July 15 in Oregon, where the nonprofit is based. A torch was lit before their departure and remains under 24-hour watch. The journey will end Aug. 2 at Arlington National Cemetery, where the torch will be extinguished and a wreath will be placed at the “Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.”

Over those 17 days, the riders will make 52 stops to honor the fallen soldiers and their families; presenting them with a plaque and a portrait of their soldier.

“We get a huge amount of satisfaction knowing we are able to come into a community like this and give these parents a little bit of happiness by letting them know there are still people out there who care,” said Warren Williamson, executive director.

The riders spent about an hour in Salina. Friends and family spoke kind words about Sgt. Murray, describing him as “one of the funniest people you will ever meet.”

The riders have three more stops planned today before they honor another fallen soldier at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City tomorrow.