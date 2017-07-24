‘Toughest Monster Truck Tour’ to return to Salina

The Tony’s Pizza Event Center announced today that the “Toughest Monster Truck Tour” will return to Salina February 17. Tickets are set to go on sale this Friday.

The event kicks off at 7 p.m. on Saturday, February 17 with a Pit Party scheduled from 5- p.m. “The Pit Party is an opportunity for fans to meet the drivers, walk on the track and see the trucks up close,” a media spokesperson said. “To enter the pit party fans just need an event ticket and a Pit Pass.”

According to a media release, “Last year was the first time in more than five years that Bigfoot did not win the Tour Championship. That title went to Snake Bite, who made a huge comeback after several years off the circuit. Quad Chaos finished second, just one point behind Bigfoot’s third place-so expect the competition to be spirited this year as the tension-and expectations-are running high after such a close finish in 2017.

This year, all three of these trucks will return along with others to be named in September.

“While some will say this venue is small for monster trucks, I think most fans who have attended this event in the past will agree that there is no lack of action and excitement when we make our stop in Salina,” said Kelly Goldman.”

Discounted tickets and free pit passes are available through August 19. Discounted family four-packs will also be available. “Buy early using code TMTT18. Tickets are $32 for Gold Circle, $24 for adults, & kids just $12.”

Tickets are available at Tony’s Pizza Events Center Box Office open Mon-Fri 8am till 5 p.m., online at www.tonyspizzaeventscenter.com or by phone at 888-826-SHOW (7469). Groups of 10 or more can call the Group Sales Office at 785-826-7200 for special offers. All seats are reserved. Additional fees may apply.

For information and reviews about the Toughest Monster Truck Tour, visit the Toughest Monster Truck Tour Facebook page or www.toughestmonstertrucks.com.