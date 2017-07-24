The Salina Post

Salina man arrested for sex crimes

Salina Police arrested 19-year-old Jacob Balthazor Friday for indecent liberties with a 15-year-old girl and furnishing alcohol to minors.

The incident was said to have occurred on July 14. Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester said that Balthazor purchased wine coolers from a friend. He and two 15-year-old girls drank the wine coolers at his father’s shop.

Balthazor then allegedly drove one of the girls home before taking the other to a residence in the 100 block of North Estate, where the incident was said to have occurred.

