Leo F. Whitley

Leo F. Whitley, 93, Wells, died Sunday, July 23, 2017 at the Ottawa County Health Center, Minneapolis.

Due to family being out of the county, visitation will be Friday, August 11 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Wilson Family Funeral Home, Minneapolis.  Funeral services will be at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, August 12 at the funeral home.  Burial will be in Bennington Cemetery.  Memorials may be made to the Wells Sunset Spiritualist Camp or the Wells Lions Club.

Comments

  1. Leo was a good man, I knew him from when he lived in Wells Ks. and he ran the car lot. I friended him, I was knew to the area. He was always great to talk to, seeing him around he never once forgot me. God bless him and the family!

