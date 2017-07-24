Lee Thompson, 62, died July 19, 2017 at the Hutchinson Hospital. He was born February 11, 1955 in Sterling the son of Philip and Verta Anderson Thompson. He married Rosemary Turner on November 8, 1980 at Hutchinson. They later divorced.

He worked in concrete construction and was a Sterling High School graduate with the class of 1973. He was raised in the Baptist Church.

He is survived by his son, Amos and wife Carrie Thompson of Lyons; mother and step-father, Verta and Everett Smith of Sterling; father, Philip Thompson of South Hutchinson; sister, Pam and husband Lynn Stansel of Hutchinson; brothers, Mitch Thompson of Sterling, Don and wife Natalie Thompson of Alden; half-brother, Brad and wife Nancy Thompson of Lexington, Kentucky; step-brother, Norris and wife Rosie Smith of Sterling; step-sister, Doreen and husband Alan Farmer of Sterling; grandson, Jace Thompson; and his dog Sparky.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Melvin and Marvel Anderson; Merle and Doris Thompson.

In place of a formal funeral service there will be a viewing and gathering with Lee’s family on Saturday, July 22, 2017 from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. at Birzer Funeral Home in Sterling. Memorials are suggested to the Lee Thompson Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home.