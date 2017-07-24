Kansas woman released on $100K bond for alleged theft from Sonic

GREENWOOD COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged embezzlement.

On July 18, Sheriff’s deputies were called to Sonic Drive-In of Eureka to take a theft report. The restaurant, through their accountant, had discovered many daily deposits totaling several thousand dollars had not been deposited over the course of approximately a one month period, according to a media release from the Greenwood County Sheriff.

Deputies learned a specific manager was responsible for the daily deposits on all of the dates in question.

On Friday deputies executed a search warrant at a residence in the 300 block of S. Washington in Eureka.

They arrested Danielle Michael, 29, Eureka, and booked her into the Greenwood County Jail on multiple counts of theft and criminal deprivation of property.

Michael was released on a $100,000 bond.

Anyone with information on this investigation is encouraged to contact the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office at (620)583-5568.