STAFFORD COUNTY – A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 3p.m. Monday in Stafford County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 International semi driven by Scott A. Claussen 48, St. John, was northbound on NW 70 Avenue two miles north of U.S. 50.

The semi entered the east ditch and rolled.

Claussen was transported to the hospital in Pratt and later flown to a hospital in Wichita.

He was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.